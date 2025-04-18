Here’s how to properly hold fish in the catch/release era

Is there a right way and a wrong way to hold a fish?
During a time when fisheries conservation demands regular catch-and-release, the answer is a resounding yes. Once it’s out of the water, properly handling a fish is paramount to ensuring it swims away as strong as when it came topside. Whether you’re removing hooks for a healthy release or positioning that personal best catch for a quick photo, there’s a common-sense approach to take in order to get fish back with little or no physical effects to them.