Here’s how to properly hold fish in the catch/release era

Is there a right way and a wrong way to hold a fish?

During a time when fisheries conservation demands regular catch-and-release, the answer is a resounding yes. Once it’s out of the water, properly handling a fish is paramount to ensuring it swims away as strong as when it came topside. Whether you’re removing hooks for a healthy release or positioning that personal best catch for a quick photo, there’s a common-sense approach to take in order to get fish back with little or no physical effects to them.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here