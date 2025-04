The Minnesota DNR has released more details regarding a wolf shot and killed in Fillmore County in early January.

DNR Enforcement’s incident report states that the kill is believed to have occurred around Jan. 2, 2025, when 21-year-old Lucas Heusinkveld shot a gray wolf that he thought was a coyote while he tended to a herd of cattle. Upon discovery that it was likely not a coyote, the carcass was disposed of in a ditch.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here