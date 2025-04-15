Illinois Mixed Bag: Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area to host spring wingshooting clinic

Springfield — Youth age 10 and older and adults can register online now for the introductory wingshooting clinic scheduled for May 3-4 at Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area in DeKalb County.

The introductory wingshooting clinic is designed for youth and adults interested in learning to shoot or improving their skills shooting a shotgun at moving clay targets. Participants need to be in the beginner/novice shooting skill level. Participants can register for the day that best fits their schedule. The cost is $10 per participant.

Introductory wingshooting clinics are about learning to safely shoot a shotgun at a moving target with reasonable reliability. The clinic starts with a shotgun safety presentation at 10 a.m. followed by a short, small-group hands-on shotgun orientation session with a wingshooting instructor. These clinics are taught by instructors certified by DNR or the National Sporting Clays Association (NSCA). Lunch is provided for participants. The afternoon is spent in the field shooting clay targets until approximately 4 p.m. Not only do the participants learn to safely handle and shoot a shotgun, but they learn that being skilled at shooting clay targets is a lot of fun.

This wingshooting clinic is sponsored by Pheasants Forever – DeKalb County and LaSalle County Chapters, the Shabbona Sportsman Club, DNR and the Illinois Conservation Foundation. Sponsors assist the wingshooting clinics by providing volunteers, and funding for the clay targets, shot shells, and lunch for the participants.

For more information, visit the DNR website.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ILLINOIS OUTDOOR NEWS:

CWD found in four additional Illinois counties

Ralph Loos: DNR deer managers still mulling more Restricted Archery Zones in Illinois

Illinois bill would alter landowner permit structure, sharpshooting program

CLINTON LAKE DU PREPARING TO BUILD BLIND

Clinton, Ill. — The Clinton Lake Ducks Unlimited is currently fundraising to build a wheelchair/handicapped-accessible waterfowl hunting blind at Clinton Lake. The project is in cooperation with DNR and volunteers.

Work on the waterfowl blind, which will be dedicated to Clinton Lakes Ducks Unlimited charter member Bob Reiman, will take place over the summer. Fundraising also will continue through the summer to raise capital for building materials.

Anyone who would like to donate money, merchandise, lumber or labor may contact a member of the duck blind building committee. Raffle tickets are also available by calling Monte Campbell at (217) 871-7529 or Mark Wilson at (217) 413-7502. Other members of the building committee are Mike Bennett, (309) 825-4919; Joe Bennett, (309) 825-6646; Wayne Peters, (217) 412-9233, and Steve Schaefer, (309) 838-2626.

NORTHERN SNAKEHEADS HAVE MISSOURI CONCERNED

Chester, Ill. — Illinois residents who cross the river to fish in southeast Missouri are being reminded by the Missouri Department of Conservation that it is illegal to import, export, sell, purchase, or possess a northern snakehead fish in Missouri, and to report any catches and sightings.

The northern snakehead fish is a long bodied, predatory fish that is not native to the U.S. This fish’s head resembles a snake, thus its name. Its body can grow up to 3 feet long with python-like coloration and pattern.

“This fish is one of Missouri’s newest invasive species threats,” said MDC Invasive Species Ecologist Angela Sokolowski. “They look like native bowfin fish, so it’s important to properly identify.”

Sokolowski said if you catch a northern snakehead fish, do not release it. Unlike most fish, the northern snakehead can breathe air, which allows survival in poorly oxygenated water or out of water for several days if their skin stays moist. They can also slither across land to return to water.

USGS FISH TAGGING CONTINUES ON MISSISSIPPI

Keokuk, Iowa — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the fourth year of their work on the Mississippi River at Keokuk Lock 19 has been fruitful.

On April 1, the USGS team had tagged 150 fish, including all three species of invading invasive carp, and one native species of buffalo carp which the invasives compete directly with for resources. The crew performs minor surgery on fish brought to the station that is set up each day, and transponders are implanted in the fish. Lock 19 also is where the ongoing acoustic deterrent system project is taking place – testing to see if carp are deterred by various sounds.

So far, the project has been somewhat effective, in that about half as many carp are now found above the lock and dam as before, while there is negligible impact on natives. Approximately 50% fewer invasive carp are found by commercial fishermen as before. The commercial anglers contract with the USGS to catch and provide carp to the survey team, as well as track data on movements.

DNR TO OFFER POND MANAGEMENT SEMINAR

Springfield — DNR will host a pond management seminar at 5 p.m. April 17 at the McCully Heritage Project in Calhoun County.

DNR fisheries biologists will field participant questions regarding private pond management, the ecological health of ponds as well as fish and weed management. Biologists will explain pond ecology and functions, which fish species work best in a pond, and proper fish stocking. Additional topics will include site selection and construction, general maintenance, harvesting, and pond plant control.

“Spring is a great time to develop pond management goals for your private pond,” said DNR district fisheries biologist Blake Ruebush. “DNR pond management seminars are an opportunity for landowners to dive into pond management and ask specific questions related to their pond. DNR district fisheries biologists will provide recommendations on fish stocking, aquatic plant control, and other pond-related topics.”

This is an outdoor class at McCully Heritage Project, 592 Crawford Creed Road in Kampsville. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather.

There is no fee to attend, but registration is required. Register online or by calling 618-653-4687.