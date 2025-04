Years ago, I had a book of outdoor stories by Ted Trueblood. He wrote for various outdoor magazines. In that book were two stories that stuck with me: The first: “How Not to Get Lost.” The second: “Lost!.”

Two pieces of advice he gave were, “The friendly woods at 8 a.m. can become terrifying at 4 p.m,” and “When you go into the woods always be prepared to spend the night.”

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here