Friday, April 11th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, April 11th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Wisconsin Mixed Bag: DNR accepting applications for seats on Wolf Advisory Committee through May 4

Madison — The DNR is seeking stakeholder applicants to serve on the DNR’s Wolf Advisory Committee. Applications will be accepted through Sunday, May 4, at 11:59 p.m. Committee members will assist the DNR with the implementation of the 2023 wolf plan that details the objectives, strategies and products that will help guide wolf conservation and management efforts in Wisconsin.

The committee will be comprised of DNR staff, representatives from government agencies/entities, the Conservation Congress, Chippewa tribes and up to 10 stakeholder seats, with those seats structured to represent a balanced spectrum of interest groups and viewpoints. These stakeholder seats will be filled via a competitive application process and are subject to three-year term limits.

The 10 stakeholder seats will be divided among five categories (two each). Full descriptions of the categories and requirements to be considered for a category are listed on the DNR’s Wolves in Wisconsin web page under the advisory committee tab. The five stakeholder groups are: Hunting and trapping; agricultural and ranching; environmental; conservation science and education; and at-large-unaffiliated.

MORE COVERAGE FROM WISCONSIN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson offers wolf delisting bill

Passion for hunting and fishing still burns bright for Wisconsin’s Marie Skic at 97

Wolf delisting bill moves onto House of Representatives floor

NRCS Application Deadline is May 16

Madison — Farmers and forest landowners may sign up for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) conservation funding through the May 16 deadline. Nathan Fikkert, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) state conservationist in Wisconsin, said funding is available for the NRCS Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP).

“RCPP encourages conservation partners to join in efforts with producers to increase the restoration and sustainable use of natural resources on regional or watershed scales,” Fikkert said. “Receiving RCPP applications early gives our staff ample time to assist our customers, address their resource concerns, and begin planning and coordinating for their land’s conservation needs.”

Although NRCS accepts applications year-round at all USDA offices in Wisconsin, applications received after May 16 will be deferred to the next funding cycle.

DNR Looking for 10 New Game Wardens

Madison — The DNR will accept applications for the next class of conservation wardens from April 10 through May 6. The DNR expects to hire about 10 full-time wardens for the upcoming 2026 class. Successful applicants will begin their law enforcement training in January 2026 or April 2026, depending on experience level.

The DNR will host a webinar on April 22 from 5-6 p.m. to discuss the hiring process and training program. Conservation wardens statewide will hold open “office hours” sessions for applicants.

Questions and inquiries can be directed to DNR recruiting officer Mary Bisch at mary.bisch@wisconsin.gov or (920) 500-0332.

Bartel Wins Friends of the Refuge Headwaters 2024 Photo Contest Best in Show
Bruce Bartel (ctr) won best of show in the Friend’s of the Refuge Headwaters’ Centennial Photo Contest.

La Crosse, Wis. — The public voted Bruce Bartel’s entry in the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters’ Centennial Photo Contest Best of Show. Photos were taken on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, which is 100 years old.

The refuge was established in 1924 through the efforts of Will Dilg, founder of the Izaak Walton League of America. It includes much of the lands and waters of the Mississippi River from Wabasha, Minn., to Rock Island, Ill.

There were 57 entries from 22 photographers. The top three places in each category received cash prizes and their photos became part of a traveling exhibit throughout the refuge.

Correction on Carlson

There was an error in the front page story in the March 28 issue announcing Dave Carlson’s induction into the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame. While Carlson did serve honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps, he was never mobilized to Vietnam. That statement was incorrect. We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this error may have caused.

Correction on Reader Shot Buck Score
The score on this 8-point buck is closer to 158 inches than the 255 inches listed in the caption with this photo on Page 18 of the
March 28 issue.

A photo of Carson Peterson, of Lake Elmo, Minn., and his friend, Jay Escobar, of Duluth, appeared on Page 18 of the last issue with caption information saying the 8-point public land Polk County buck carried a 23-inch inside spread and a gross green score of 255 inches.

Wisconsin Outdoor News doubled back with Peterson to double check the score. After going through their information and scoring sheet, it became clear an error occurred when adding up the scoring columns for the left and right antler.

The raw score is closer to 158 inches than 255 inches. We apologize for any confusion and inconvenience this error may have caused.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.