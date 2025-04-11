Wisconsin Mixed Bag: DNR accepting applications for seats on Wolf Advisory Committee through May 4

Madison — The DNR is seeking stakeholder applicants to serve on the DNR’s Wolf Advisory Committee. Applications will be accepted through Sunday, May 4, at 11:59 p.m. Committee members will assist the DNR with the implementation of the 2023 wolf plan that details the objectives, strategies and products that will help guide wolf conservation and management efforts in Wisconsin.

The committee will be comprised of DNR staff, representatives from government agencies/entities, the Conservation Congress, Chippewa tribes and up to 10 stakeholder seats, with those seats structured to represent a balanced spectrum of interest groups and viewpoints. These stakeholder seats will be filled via a competitive application process and are subject to three-year term limits.

The 10 stakeholder seats will be divided among five categories (two each). Full descriptions of the categories and requirements to be considered for a category are listed on the DNR’s Wolves in Wisconsin web page under the advisory committee tab. The five stakeholder groups are: Hunting and trapping; agricultural and ranching; environmental; conservation science and education; and at-large-unaffiliated.

Madison — Farmers and forest landowners may sign up for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) conservation funding through the May 16 deadline. Nathan Fikkert, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) state conservationist in Wisconsin, said funding is available for the NRCS Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP).

“RCPP encourages conservation partners to join in efforts with producers to increase the restoration and sustainable use of natural resources on regional or watershed scales,” Fikkert said. “Receiving RCPP applications early gives our staff ample time to assist our customers, address their resource concerns, and begin planning and coordinating for their land’s conservation needs.”

Although NRCS accepts applications year-round at all USDA offices in Wisconsin, applications received after May 16 will be deferred to the next funding cycle.

DNR Looking for 10 New Game Wardens

Madison — The DNR will accept applications for the next class of conservation wardens from April 10 through May 6. The DNR expects to hire about 10 full-time wardens for the upcoming 2026 class. Successful applicants will begin their law enforcement training in January 2026 or April 2026, depending on experience level.

The DNR will host a webinar on April 22 from 5-6 p.m. to discuss the hiring process and training program. Conservation wardens statewide will hold open “office hours” sessions for applicants.

Questions and inquiries can be directed to DNR recruiting officer Mary Bisch at mary.bisch@wisconsin.gov or (920) 500-0332.

Bartel Wins Friends of the Refuge Headwaters 2024 Photo Contest Best in Show

La Crosse, Wis. — The public voted Bruce Bartel’s entry in the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters’ Centennial Photo Contest Best of Show. Photos were taken on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, which is 100 years old.

The refuge was established in 1924 through the efforts of Will Dilg, founder of the Izaak Walton League of America. It includes much of the lands and waters of the Mississippi River from Wabasha, Minn., to Rock Island, Ill.

There were 57 entries from 22 photographers. The top three places in each category received cash prizes and their photos became part of a traveling exhibit throughout the refuge.

Correction on Carlson

There was an error in the front page story in the March 28 issue announcing Dave Carlson’s induction into the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame. While Carlson did serve honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps, he was never mobilized to Vietnam. That statement was incorrect. We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this error may have caused.

Correction on Reader Shot Buck Score

A photo of Carson Peterson, of Lake Elmo, Minn., and his friend, Jay Escobar, of Duluth, appeared on Page 18 of the last issue with caption information saying the 8-point public land Polk County buck carried a 23-inch inside spread and a gross green score of 255 inches.

Wisconsin Outdoor News doubled back with Peterson to double check the score. After going through their information and scoring sheet, it became clear an error occurred when adding up the scoring columns for the left and right antler.

The raw score is closer to 158 inches than 255 inches. We apologize for any confusion and inconvenience this error may have caused.