Minnesota’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

APRIL 11: LCDU. Lake Crystal Ducks Unlimited banquet will be at Lake Crystal 5:30 to 10:00 pm. Call Grant Williams at 507-340-7737 for more info.

APRIL 12: Windom Ducks Unlimited-Windom will be held at the Windom Community Center. Contact Ron Maurer at 507-830-1376 for more info.

APRIL 12: Minnesota Deer Hunters Association: North Red River Chapter Annual Banquet at Hallock City Hall. Doors open at 4:30. Call Stephanie Anderson at 218-843-1171 for more info.

APRIL 12: 44th Annual Lost Marsh DU banquet will be held at the Pemberton Plaza in Pemberton. Contact Dustin or Mark at 507-327-4082 or 507-995-4296.

APRIL 12: Cuyuna Range Whitetails annual fundraising banquet will be held at the Hallet Community Center at 5 pm. Call Priscilla Blim at 218-851-7332 for more info.

APRIL 12: Annual Lake Superior Steelhead Association Spring Banquet will be held at Clyde Iron Event Center. Doors open at 5. Call Kevin J Bovee at 218-269-7427 for details.

APRIL 14: TRF MN Deer Hunters 2025 Banquet will be held at Thief River Falls Eagles Club. Doors open at 5. Call Steven Narverud at 218-689-4244 for more info.

APRIL 18: Zimmerman DU banquet at 4:00 pm @ Northern Lights Banquet Center Call Barry Wendorf at 763-222-8587 for more info.

APRIL 24: Lake Superior Chapter of the MN Deer Hunters Association will be held at the Buffalo House Junction. Call Brad Trevena at 218-389-6246 for more info.

APRIL 25: Upper Root River Ducks Unlimited Banquet will be held at the Stewartville Sportsman Club. Doors open at 5. Call Lynn Duncan at 507 273-4370 for more info.

APRIL 26: Metro Area Pheasants Forever and The Bird Bustin Babes banuet will be held at 9:00 a.m. Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club, Prior Lake. Call Denise Bornhausen at 612-578-3816 for more info.

APRIL 26: Whitetails Unlimited Finland Cabin Fever Banquet will be held at the Clair Nelson Community Center in Finland. Doors open at 4:30. Call Dick Krech Jr. at 218-226-8177 for more info.

MAY 3: Woodland Chapter Annual Banquet will be held at the Quadna Mountain Park Chalet. Doors open at 4:30. Call John McManigle at 218-244-6684 for more info.

MAY 31: Ruck Life Duluth is holding a banquet at Mont du Lac Resort. Call Frances Wittenberg at 218-460-2323 for more info.

MAY 31: NWTF Northern Tough Tom’s banquet will be held at the Braham Moose Lodge. Doors open at 6. Call Darell Golly at 320-225-5355 for more info.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

DNR Firearm Safety Field Day: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor will be held Sept. 6. at 10:00 am at the Ted Schotzko’s Wildlife Habitat Acres. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR Youth Firearm Safety Field Day: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor will be held April 26 at the Redwood River Sportsman Club in Marshall. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3251 for more info.

DNR Turkey Clinic: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor 10:00am Mankato Motorsports April 12. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR ATV Safety Hands-On class/Riding Course: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor 10:00am July 12 at Mankato Motorsports. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR ATV Safety Hands-On class/Riding Course: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor will be held at 10:00am Tracy Area High School April 27. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR ATV Safety Hands-On class/Riding Course: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor August 3 at 10:00 am at the Lafayette Community Center. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR Turkey Clinic: will be held at Mankato Motorsports April 5. Doors open at 10 am. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

Lyon Count Pheasants Forever: Contact Ronald Prorok 507-401-6227 or ron.prorok@outlook.com for info. Held 1st Wednesday of every month. 7:00 pm, Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room.

Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

Women Teaching Women Pheasant Hunting Weekend: The Bird Bustin Babes and Metro Area Pheasants Forever is holding an event at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club Aug. 15-17. Call Sandy Austin at 612-205-7613 for more info.

OUTDOOR MEDIA

• WCCO Outdoors: Hosted by Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein. Sundays at 5 p.m. on WCCO Newstalk AM830. Special guests on hunting, fishing, conservation, adventure outdoors. Podcasted at www.audacy.com/wccoradio/podcasts



• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com.



• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound: Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

DNR FAS Field Day: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor will be held at 9:00 am St. George Parish Center in New Ulm on May 17. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info or go to https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/firearms/index.html.

DNR FAS Field Day: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor at 10:00 am St George Parish Center on Aug. 2. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info or https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/firearms/index.html

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Fertile Agassiz Dunes: Bowhunter 3-D Shoot at the Fertile Community Conservation Club on April 26-27. Call Les Krogstad at 218-289-5685 for more info.

Fertile Community Conservation Club: Aug. 12-13, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Fertile Nature Center, Fertile, For more information call Les Krogstad, 218-945-6213.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Minnesota Centershots Junior Rifle Club: Girls and boys ages 11-18, indoor sporter and precision air rifle practice at Anoka American Legion 6-9 p.m. Oct-May, outdoor smallbore (.22 rimfire) at Minneapolis Rifle Club May-Sept. Local, regional and national matches. For more info: minnesotacentershots.com and mrra.org

Montgomery Sportsmens Club: Trap Range Open Wed. eve 6:00 to 8:00 April thru. October. Trap & Wobble Trap. Call Scott Peterson 612 756 3947 for more info. Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Monticello Sportsmen Club: Rifle Sight-in Oct. 26-27, Nov. 2-3. Call Jordan at (763) 271-8727 or go to www.monticellosportsmenclub.com.

Metro Area Pheasants Forever: Youth learn to Wing Shoot Program sponsored by the Metro Area Pheasants Forever, will be held at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club from noon-2 on May 18. Call Chris Hiniker at 651-276-7099 for more info.

Plymouth Gun Club: all Year Wed. 11:00 a.m. to dark and Sat. 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 5400 Holly Lane, Plymouth. For more information go to plymouthgunclub.org

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

MEETINGS

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more information go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

The Central Minnesota Chapter MDHA: Meets the first Tuesday of each month. Contact Scott Hedlund at 320-290-1092 for more info.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – East Chapter: 4th Tuesday of the month from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Woodbury YMCA, Woodbury. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – North Chapter: 4th Thursday of the month from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Insurance Brokers of MN, Anoka. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – South Chapter: 2nd Thursday of the month from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. at Scheels, 8301 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – West Chapter: 2nd Tuesday of the month from 6-8 p.m., Cabela’s, Rogers. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., www.fishersofmentc.org for more info.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call John 763-464-8317.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildlife Carving Club: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, 5730 Grove Street, Edina, MN 55436, For More Information – Tom Flemming 612-860-9472.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

North Suburban Chapter MDHA: At Capra’s Sporting Goods, 8565 Central Ave NE, Blaine. Meeting at 6 p.m. Contact: Richard Bohnen, 612-558-4508

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com



Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at Itasca County YMCA or via Zoom. For more info call Bob Scheierl, 218-327-2399.

SHOWS

JUNE 14-15: Osage Sportsmans Club Outdoor Sports Show will be held at Osage Sportsmans Club at the Hubbard County Fairgrounds. Call David Engels at 218 640-0452 for more info.

SEPT. 27-28: 8th Annual Marshall Gun Show held by Lyon County PF will be at Red Baron Arena from 9-5 and 9-3. Call Ronald Prorok at 507-401-6227 for more info.

TOURNAMENTS/CONTESTS

JUNE 16: WBL Area Educational Foundation will be holding it’s 25th Annual Golf Tournament sponsored by the White Bear Lake Area Educational Foundation at 10:30 am Oak Glen Golf Course. Call Emily St. Martin at 651-407-7696 for more info.

SPECIAL EVENTS

APRIL 12: Fourth Annual Three Rivers Outdoor Expo and Trout Classic will be held at the Joy Ridge Event Center – Chatfield. Registration for Trout Classic and Pancake Breakfast 7 AM – 9 AM Expo 8 AM – 2 PM. Call Juan Gomez at 507-271-7740 for more info.