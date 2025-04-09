Minnesota DNR seeks comments on Lake Superior plans

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR is taking public comment on a proposal that would adjust trout season dates for Lake Superior anglers and allow more harvest of Atlantic salmon.

The proposed rule revisions would change the start and end dates for the open season of trout fishing in stream tributaries above and below posted barriers.

For brook trout, splake, rainbow trout, and brown trout above barriers and splake and brook trout below barriers, the change would move the opener date from the Saturday nearest April 15 to the second Saturday in April. The season close date would move from Labor Day to Sept. 30 annually. These proposed dates would provide more consistency in trout-fishing regulations in streams across northern Minnesota.

The rulemaking proposal would also eliminate a current provision limiting anglers to one Atlantic salmon. The DNR no longer seeks to protect Atlantic salmon as the stocking program has been discontinued. Under the revised rule, anglers would continue to be limited to five salmon, but the salmon could be of any species mix.

Finally, proposed language clarifies inland rules apply for all other species not listed in the rule, except in the St. Louis River downstream of the Minnesota Highway 23 bridge, where Minnesota-Wisconsin boundary water rules apply.

Comments may be submitted through Thursday, May 8. If adopted, these rule changes would take effect March 1, 2026.

Submit comments via email to bethany.bethke@state.mn.us (please mention Lake Superior Rules in the email subject line) or via mail to Bethany Bethke, Fisheries Rules and Regulations Coordinator, Fish and Wildlife Division, Minnesota DNR, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.

More information, including the proposed rule language and contact information for comments, is available on the fisheries rulemaking page of the DNR website.