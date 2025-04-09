Michigan DNR wildlife chief describes the need for a new funding model

One of Michigan’s biggest news stories of 2014 was the increase of the state’s minimum hourly wage from $7.40 to $8.15 – the first of several increases that have culminated in the current minimum wage of $12.48, with additional increases scheduled over the next four years.
Other changes deployed since then to help workers keep up with ever-increasing costs of goods and services include multiple Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA) for all Michigan state employees – including those employed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division. One thing that hasn’t changed since 2014 is the cost of a hunting license.