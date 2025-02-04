Anglers reminded of shelter removal deadline, season closure on Iowa Great Lakes

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa – The walleye fishing season on Spirit, East and West Okoboji lakes is open through Feb. 14. It will close after that date and reopens on May 3. These are the only Iowa lakes that have a closed season for walleye.

For more information on fishing regulations, go to www.iowadnr.gov/fishing.

Ice fishing shelters must be removed by Feb. 20

Ice fishing shelters, left unattended, must be removed from state-owned lands and waters, including parking lots and boat ramps by Feb. 20.

Ice fishing shelter owners who camp in a paid campsite within a state park can remain past the February 20 deadline.

Ice fishing shelter owners are encouraged not to wait until the last minute to get their shelter off the ice. If a shelter falls through the ice, the owner is responsible for getting it out of the lake.