Wisconsin angler is pulling thick fish from incredibly shallow depths under the ice

When ice fishing, Quinn Erdmann consistently catches big northern pike and walleyes in the shallowest water possible, often in as little as 8 inches of water below the ice.
“I get as close to shore as possible and look for big flat areas,” he said. “I’m not looking for weed lines or drop-offs. I believe the big predators have learned they can push baitfish into areas where the bottom and ice come together to block an escape.”
Erdmann, 26, of Slinger, Wis., gets strange looks from others walking or driving past him as they head for deeper water.