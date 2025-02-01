Sport shows on tap across Minnesota, and beyond

Plymouth, Minn. — It’s that time of year, when a new season of sports shows around the region offers various opportunities for hunters, anglers, and outdoors-types to check out and purchase what they’ll need for the spring and summer months, where they’ll vacation, and much more.

St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show

Location: St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center.

Date and Time: Friday, Feb. 7 (noon to 9 p.m.); Saturday, Feb. 8 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.); and Sunday, Feb. 9 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Cost: $10 for adults; $2.50 for youth ages 12-6; and free for kids 5 and younger.

The sportsmen’s show will present the best of boating, camping, traveling, and outdoor equipment at the family-friendly affair. There will be hunting and fishing seminars throughout the weekend.

www.stcloudsportshow.com

Duluth Sport Show

Location: Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

Date and Time: Thursday, Feb. 13 (3 to 8 p.m.); Friday, Feb. 14 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.); Saturday, Feb. 15 (9 a.m. to 8 p.m.); and Sunday, Feb. 16 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Cost: Tickets purchased ahead of time are $10 for adults 18 and older, $6 for youth ages 6 to 17, and free for children 5 and younger. Tickets at the door are $12 for adults or $7 for youth ages 6 to 17. Attendees can return for free on a second day of the show. To do that, check in with a valid ID at the ticket booth to request a return ticket.

The Duluth Sport Show shows off the boating, hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation booths. There will be various keynote speakers to offer tips on hunting, fishing.

www.duluthsportshow.com

Minnesota SCI World Hunting Expo

Location: Minneapolis Marriott Northwest, Brooklyn Park.

Public Expo Hours: Friday, Feb. 21 (2 to 6:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 22 (10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.).

Paid Expo Hours: Friday, Feb. 21 (6:30 to 10 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 22 (4 to 9:15 p.m.).

Cost: For the Friday and Saturday paid expo hours is $75 per person, and $100 per person, respectively.

There will be interactive games, various exhibitors, trophy measuring, a silent auction, drink raffle, and more at this year’s expo.

www.minnesotasci.com/expo

National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic

Location: Kansas City Convention Center, Kansas City, Mo.

Date and Time: Friday, March 7 (noon to 6 p.m.); Saturday, March 8 (9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.); and Sunday, March 9 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Cost: Prices vary from single-day passes for $15 for adults or $10 for youth ages 6 to 16 years old. Those single-day passes include memberships to either Pheasants Forever or Quail Forever. Full weekend passes for the show and some extra opportunities are $335.

There will be various keynote speakers for attendees to listen to before or after walking through the series of exhibitors at the classic.

There will be a bird dog parade where more than 100 dogs will walk a parade route through the classic.

The day before the classic kicks off, Muscadine Bloodline will perform at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City. It’ll be a Concert for Conservation, where proceeds will benefit PF and QF’s conservation mission.

www.pheasantsforever.org/Pheasant-Fest.aspx

Iowa Deer Classic

Location: Iowa Events Center, Des Moines, Iowa.

Date and Time: Friday, March 7 (2 to 8 p.m.); Saturday, March 8 (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.); and Sunday, March 9 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Cost: Admission is $15 per adult, $5 for youth ages 10 to 15, and free for children 9 and younger. There is a three-day package for $20 available. On Friday, tickets are $5 for women, while retired and active military can enter for $5 on Sunday.

Visitors will get to try out the latest archery equipment, and shop for hunting gear and accessories. There will be land managers from the United States, Canada, and Africa to answer questions. There will be hundreds of exhibitors. There will be a Big Buck and Shed contest, Iowa Hall of Fame Boone & Crockett display, archery shoots, seminars, and more.

www.iowadeerclassic.com

Minnesota Deer and Turkey Classic

Location: Canterbury Park, Shakopee.

Date and Time: Friday, March 14 (1 to 8 p.m.); Saturday, March 15 (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.); and Sunday, March 16 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Cost: $12 for adults, $5 for youth ages 10 to 15, and free for children 9 or younger. Military members who present a current military ID have a discount at $10. There are other ticketing specials for seniors, ladies, and families throughout the weekend.

There are various keynote speakers – including Melissa Bachman, Don and Kandi Kiske, and Daniel Schmidt – a large exhibition with various entities showing off their wares, and a kid’s zone with family-friendly activities. Attendees can see this year’s Outdoor News Best Buck Contest winners.

www.mndeerclassic.com

Northwest Sportshow

Location: Minneapolis.

Date and Time: Thursday, March 13 (1 to 8 p.m.); Friday, March 14 (noon to 8 p.m.); Saturday, March 15 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.); and Sunday, March 16 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Cost: For tickets purchased at the show, it is $15 for adults ages 13 and older, or $13 online in advance. Youth 12 and younger are admitted for free. There is a four-day pack for $45, too.

There will be various exhibitors attending the show this year. This year’s event will feature a fishing demonstration tank, trout pond, Friday night fish fry, live music, and more.

www.northwestsportshow.com