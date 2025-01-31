Notes off a soiled cuff: Pennsylvania readers not fans of recent story that ran

When we needed a filler story last issue, I chose the piece about “Buzzard man” in Ohio, who has killed 12,000 groundhogs, even though the story made me feel a bit uncomfortable. (I find it unseemly when someone brags about outlandish hunting and fishing exploits.) But we had a great photo of the guy, he is ex-military and we were on deadline, so I pulled the trigger. (See what I did there?)
Turns out, the Buzzard man story bothered long-time reader Joe McDonald, of McClure, Pa., way more than it did me, but for an entirely different reason. And he made some valid points.