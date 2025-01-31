Friday, January 31st, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, January 31st, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Ben Moyer: Will winter-kill of whitetails return to Pennsylvania this year?

Deer browsing of evergreen heath species like rhododendron and mountain laurel indicates difficulty finding sufficient preferred foods in tough winter conditions. (Photo by Ben Moyer)

The complexity of managing white-tailed deer in today’s world has become apparent to all stakeholders. But deer management may be about to become even more complicated because of the possible reemergence of a variable we haven’t thought about for decades in Pennsylvania – winter mortality.
Readers who lived through the 1960s and ‘70s recall deer winter-kill was a continual concern among hunters and wildlife managers. In northern mountains, trout anglers then often reported dead deer along streams as the snow melted in April.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?