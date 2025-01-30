Commentary: Report shows scavenging swine could spread CWD

Feral hogs – anywhere, anytime – are bad news. They destroy crops, prey on fawns, destroy nests, and in their spare time, spread a variety of diseases, including African swine fever and pseudorabies.
Feral hogs are prolific and can have two litters a year. Each is large and, as an old friend used to say, in a litter of 10, 11 survive. Now, a publication in the journal Emerging Infectious Disease reports that: “scavenging swine could play a role in disseminating CWD and could therefore influence its epidemiology, geographic distribution, and interspecies spread.”