Ohio Mixed Bag: National Fishing Expo set for Columbus

Columbus — The National Fishing Expo is celebrating its 10-year anniversary when it kicks off on Feb. 7 in Columbus.

The Expo will run from Feb. 7-9 at the Ohio Expo Center on the state fairgrounds. An appearance by iconic bass pro Mike Iaconelli is just one of the highlights of the three-day weekend event.

For tickets or more information, log onto www.nationalfishingexpos.com. Ohio Outdoor News will have a booth at the expo for all of your subscription needs.

London, Ohio — The Butcher Block restaurant’s annual rabbit hunt will be held Feb. 22 this year in London.

Teams of three hunters compete for the heaviest haul of wild rabbits, bringing not only their skills but also their shared passion for hunting to the table.

The hunt kicks off at 6:30 a.m. at the restaurant, 2280 State Route 56SW. Each hunter pays a $20 entry fee.

For more information or to register, contact Vernon Hochstetler at 740-490-7777 or log onto www.ieatdrinkgather.com.

Registration Open For CMP Rifle Camps

Camp Perry, Ohio — Registration is now open for the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) 2025 Junior Rifle Camps. These popular three-position camps are excellent tools in developing youth athlete strengths within the physical and mental aspects of the sport while refining trouble areas that may need more attention.

Designed for high school-age students and team coaches, camps will be held around the country in June and July. Participants in the camps receive valuable lessons on intermediate and advanced marksmanship skills through various exercises and demonstrations, all led by current collegiate rifle athletes.

View all 2025 Junior Rifle Camp information and register through the CMP website. NOTE: All campers must have at least one adult leader in order to attend.

Questions on the CMP Junior Rifle Camps may be directed to CMP camp Director Ryan Hinson at rhinson@thecmp.org. Questions on registration may be sent to CMP’s Alana Kelly at akelly@thecmp.org.

MWCD To Host Meeting On Walhonding

New Philadelphia, Ohio — The Muskingum River Watershed provides hundreds of miles of picturesque rivers and streams that are home to many Ohioans’ favorite paddling getaways. The watershed includes major tributaries such as the Mohican, Kokosing, Tuscarawas, Muskingum, and Walhonding Rivers. Four of these rivers – the Mohican, Kokosing, Tuscarawas and Muskingum – are designated state Water Trails by the Ohio DNR (ODNR), providing paddling access, safety resources, and essential amenities to outdoor enthusiast.

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) is seeking public input regarding designation of the final major tributary within the Muskingum Watershed, the Walhonding River. This 23.5-mile long river is formed by the confluence of the Mohican and Kokosing rivers. After flowing through Coshocton County, it joins the Tuscarawas River, near the City of Coshocton, creating the Muskingum River.

A public meeting will be held on Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Coshocton County Commissioners’ Community Building, 637 Chestnut St. Coshocton. The information gathered will assist the designation process, which will involve the partnership of many agencies, including organizations providing information and land management. For those unable to attend the meeting, a short survey can be completed at www.MWCD.org/WalhondingRiver.

NPAA Anglers Select New Leader

Forestville, Wisc. — The National Professional Anglers Association (NPAA) recently announced the appointment of Eric Naig as its new president, to replace the retiring Pat Neu.

“With over three decades of experience in the fishing industry, Eric brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and passion to the NPAA,” said outgoing President Neu.

Naig’s journey in the fishing industry began after graduating from Buena Vista University in 1991. Following his graduation, he spent 11 years as a professional walleye angler while simultaneously managing a successful swine farm. In 2003, he transitioned to a full-time role at Pure Fishing, where he held various positions in marketing, branding, and product development.

In 2009, he joined Northland Fishing Tackle in Bemidji, Minn., where he led the organization for 15 years. Currently, he serves as a consultant for Tall Pines Tackle, specializing in OEM Fishing Tackle Manufacturing. Naig has also recently been appointed to the American Sportfishing Association’s Government Affairs Committee and Freshwater Subcommittee.

More H2Ohio Money Comes To Table

Columbus — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director Anne M. Vogel recently announced $16.7 million in H2Ohio funding for 13 water infrastructure projects across the state. This is the sixth round of H2Ohio funding awarded to municipalities by Ohio EPA to improve water infrastructure and increase access to safe drinking water.

H2Ohio projects focus on regionalization, or consolidation, of water infrastructure to help extend service to underserved areas. Regionalization allows communities to save on operational costs and benefit from improved infrastructure. Among the grant recipients, Madison Water District in Richland County is receiving $378,500 to connect Madison Township residents and 10 businesses to reliable, safe public drinking water.