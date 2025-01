If you’re considering taking part in some of the best stream fishing of the year, then you’re going to want to pay attention to all of the safety details that come with it.

Many anglers don’t put away their fishing gear just because the water has gotten cold, but while dressing warmer and paying more attention to the conditions can go a long way towards salvaging an otherwise cold fishing season, staying safe in the water once the temperatures drop requires a little bit of extra preparation.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here