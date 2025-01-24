Friday, January 24th, 2025
Public has opportunity to weigh in on elk restoration in northeast Minnesota

“There is exciting and important work underway to reestablish elk in northeast Minnesota,” said Sarah Strommen, Minnesota DNR commissioner. (Stock photo)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, in coordination with other Tribal entities, local governments, landowners and other stakeholders, has kicked off public engagement on the Northeast Omashkooz (elk) Restoration and Management Plan.
Consistent with direction and funding provided by the Minnesota Legislature in 2023, the Minnesota DNR is working to support the Fond du Lac Band in restoring elk to the Fond du Lac Reservation and the surrounding portions of the 1854 Ceded Territory.

