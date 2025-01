Last year, in late February, I wrote an article about the joys of knowing your wildlife – specifically, having a history with a particular deer.

That article was about a deer we named “Bladerunner” due to his bladed brow tines, which started to show prominently at age 3. Ultimately, we would find his full set of antlers at ages 3, 6, and 7, with one side his 4th and 5th year.

