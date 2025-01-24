15 wolves from Canada released into Colorado under voter-approved initiative

A second group of wolves has been released in Colorado as part of a controversial, voter-driven initiative to reintroduce the predators to the state.

Fifteen gray wolves from Canada were set free in the central mountains over three days last week, but state wildlife officials did not announce the operation until Sunday, a day after it was completed. Colorado Parks and Wildlife noted in its announcement that its offices had been watched and that staff safety had been at risk, noting threatening phone calls and social media posts.

