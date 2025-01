Darren Kuhn, an administrative Wisconsin DNR conservation warden in the Green Bay area, was called upon to help a field warden with patrol on opening day of the gun deer season in Kewaunee County, where he had been stationed for the last five years. Kuhn began his game warden career in 1998.

DNR administrative wardens, and others who were once field wardens, usually are called upon to assist field wardens during popular hunting and fishing season openers.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here