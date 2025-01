Think there isn’t an overabundance of coyotes in Illinois? O’Hare International Airport reported that a United plane hit a coyote during takeoff on Jan. 12 and had to return to the airport for inspection.

The next day, an urban grocery reported that a coyote was “stuck inside its store.” The landing gear of United Flight 1727, a flight bound for Phoenix, hit the predator, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The flight had 167 passengers and six crew members.

