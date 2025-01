Illinois is set to receive $24,965,653 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as part of over $1.3 billion in apportionments to support efforts to fund conservation.

This funding is generated by manufacturers who paid federal excise taxes last year on ammunition, firearms, archery and angling equipment, and a fuel and small engine tax. The funds are disbursed to partner fish and wildlife agencies through grants by the Service’s Office of Conservation Investment.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here