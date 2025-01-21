Tuesday, January 21st, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, January 21st, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Here’s how many hunting and fishing licenses were sold in Iowa in 2024

Iowa continues to be thought of my many hunters as one of the top whitetail states in the country for a chance at a mature buck. (Stock photo)

The Iowa DNR released the numbers from the 2024 hunting and fishing seasons in the state that details how many hunters and anglers purchased specific licenses last year.

Iowa residents purchased:

  • 32,021 fishing, hunting and habitat combination licenses
Fishing
  • 195,615 annual licenses
  • 8,741 lifetime fishing licenses
  • 16,110 three-year licenses
  • 1,086 seven-day licenses
  • 3,195 one-day licenses
  • 43,710 trout fees
  • 170 paddlefish licenses
  • 18,790 third-line licenses (resident and nonresident combined)

MORE IOWA COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Missouri and Big Sioux rivers paddlefish fishing season opens Feb. 1 in Iowa

Iowa DNR sets public meetings to recap hunting, trapping seasons, discuss possible rule changes

Three Central Iowa community lakes stocked with rainbow trout on Jan. 16

Hunting
  • 40,439 annual licenses
  • 50,252 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses
  • 3,642 lifetime hunting licenses
  • 6,673 hunting and habitat three-year licenses
  • 905 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses
  • 25,177 migratory game bird licenses
  • 40,465 habitat fees
  • 13,605 furharvester annual licenses age 16 and older
  • 387 furharvester annual licenses age 15 and younger
  • 422 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses
  • 398 lifetime furharvester licenses
Large Game

Deer

  • 13,287 youth general deer, 1,309 antlerless deer licenses
  • 279 disabled hunter general deer, 49 antlerless deer licenses
  • 53,035 archery general deer, 20,591 antlerless deer licenses
  • 5,767 early muzzleloader general deer, 1,271 antlerless deer licenses
  • 41,704 first shotgun general deer, 16,358 antlerless deer licenses
  • 44,170 second shotgun general deer, 17,262 antlerless deer licenses
  • 17,306 late muzzleloader general deer, 8,467 antlerless deer licenses

Turkey 

  • 5,438 spring bow licenses
  • 18,798 spring gun/bow licenses seasons 1-3
  • 18,468 spring gun/bow licenses season 4
  • 6,456 spring youth gun/bow licenses
  • 2,268 fall gun/bow
  • 1,707 fall bow

Landowner-Tenant- Deer 

  • 48 youth general deer licenses, 48 antlerless deer licenses
  • 30,734 free general deer, 20,227 free antlerless
  • 1,887 archery general deer licenses, 1,895 antlerless deer licenses
  • 413 early muzzleloader general deer licenses, 415 antlerless deer licenses
  • 6,051 first- and second-gun seasons general deer licenses, 6,056 antlerless deer licenses
  • 1,362 late muzzleloader general deer licenses, 1,358 antlerless deer licenses

Landowner-Tenant-Turkey 

  • 2,243 spring gun/bow season 1-3
  • 2,386 spring gun/bow season 4
  • 885 bow licenses
  • 30 youth licenses
  • 2,705 fall gun/bow
  • 894 fall bow

In 2024, nonresidents purchased:

Fishing
  • 27,154 annual licenses
  • 2,417 seven-day licenses
  • 11,761 three-day licenses
  • 16,724 one-day licenses
  • 7,730 trout fees
  • 31 paddlefish licenses
Hunting
  • 6,045 annual licenses age 18 and older
  • 14,969 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses age 18 and older
  • 4,715 five-day licenses
  • 2,074 five-day hunting and habitat combination
  • 13,069 habitat fees
  • 3,726 migratory game bird fees
  • 367 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses
  • 129 furharvester annual licenses
  • 56 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?