Here’s how many hunting and fishing licenses were sold in Iowa in 2024

The Iowa DNR released the numbers from the 2024 hunting and fishing seasons in the state that details how many hunters and anglers purchased specific licenses last year.

Iowa residents purchased:

32,021 fishing, hunting and habitat combination licenses

Fishing

195,615 annual licenses

8,741 lifetime fishing licenses

16,110 three-year licenses

1,086 seven-day licenses

3,195 one-day licenses

43,710 trout fees

170 paddlefish licenses

18,790 third-line licenses (resident and nonresident combined)

Hunting

40,439 annual licenses

50,252 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses

3,642 lifetime hunting licenses

6,673 hunting and habitat three-year licenses

905 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses

25,177 migratory game bird licenses

40,465 habitat fees

13,605 furharvester annual licenses age 16 and older

387 furharvester annual licenses age 15 and younger

422 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses

398 lifetime furharvester licenses

Large Game

Deer

13,287 youth general deer, 1,309 antlerless deer licenses

279 disabled hunter general deer, 49 antlerless deer licenses

53,035 archery general deer, 20,591 antlerless deer licenses

5,767 early muzzleloader general deer, 1,271 antlerless deer licenses

41,704 first shotgun general deer, 16,358 antlerless deer licenses

44,170 second shotgun general deer, 17,262 antlerless deer licenses

17,306 late muzzleloader general deer, 8,467 antlerless deer licenses

Turkey

5,438 spring bow licenses

18,798 spring gun/bow licenses seasons 1-3

18,468 spring gun/bow licenses season 4

6,456 spring youth gun/bow licenses

2,268 fall gun/bow

1,707 fall bow

Landowner-Tenant- Deer

48 youth general deer licenses, 48 antlerless deer licenses

30,734 free general deer, 20,227 free antlerless

1,887 archery general deer licenses, 1,895 antlerless deer licenses

413 early muzzleloader general deer licenses, 415 antlerless deer licenses

6,051 first- and second-gun seasons general deer licenses, 6,056 antlerless deer licenses

1,362 late muzzleloader general deer licenses, 1,358 antlerless deer licenses

Landowner-Tenant-Turkey

2,243 spring gun/bow season 1-3

2,386 spring gun/bow season 4

885 bow licenses

30 youth licenses

2,705 fall gun/bow

894 fall bow

In 2024, nonresidents purchased:

Fishing

27,154 annual licenses

2,417 seven-day licenses

11,761 three-day licenses

16,724 one-day licenses

7,730 trout fees

31 paddlefish licenses

Hunting