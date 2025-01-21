Here’s how many hunting and fishing licenses were sold in Iowa in 2024

The Iowa DNR released the numbers from the 2024 hunting and fishing seasons in the state that details how many hunters and anglers purchased specific licenses last year.
Iowa residents purchased:
- 32,021 fishing, hunting and habitat combination licenses
Fishing
- 195,615 annual licenses
- 8,741 lifetime fishing licenses
- 16,110 three-year licenses
- 1,086 seven-day licenses
- 3,195 one-day licenses
- 43,710 trout fees
- 170 paddlefish licenses
- 18,790 third-line licenses (resident and nonresident combined)
Hunting
- 40,439 annual licenses
- 50,252 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses
- 3,642 lifetime hunting licenses
- 6,673 hunting and habitat three-year licenses
- 905 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses
- 25,177 migratory game bird licenses
- 40,465 habitat fees
- 13,605 furharvester annual licenses age 16 and older
- 387 furharvester annual licenses age 15 and younger
- 422 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses
- 398 lifetime furharvester licenses
Large Game
Deer
- 13,287 youth general deer, 1,309 antlerless deer licenses
- 279 disabled hunter general deer, 49 antlerless deer licenses
- 53,035 archery general deer, 20,591 antlerless deer licenses
- 5,767 early muzzleloader general deer, 1,271 antlerless deer licenses
- 41,704 first shotgun general deer, 16,358 antlerless deer licenses
- 44,170 second shotgun general deer, 17,262 antlerless deer licenses
- 17,306 late muzzleloader general deer, 8,467 antlerless deer licenses
Turkey
- 5,438 spring bow licenses
- 18,798 spring gun/bow licenses seasons 1-3
- 18,468 spring gun/bow licenses season 4
- 6,456 spring youth gun/bow licenses
- 2,268 fall gun/bow
- 1,707 fall bow
Landowner-Tenant- Deer
- 48 youth general deer licenses, 48 antlerless deer licenses
- 30,734 free general deer, 20,227 free antlerless
- 1,887 archery general deer licenses, 1,895 antlerless deer licenses
- 413 early muzzleloader general deer licenses, 415 antlerless deer licenses
- 6,051 first- and second-gun seasons general deer licenses, 6,056 antlerless deer licenses
- 1,362 late muzzleloader general deer licenses, 1,358 antlerless deer licenses
Landowner-Tenant-Turkey
- 2,243 spring gun/bow season 1-3
- 2,386 spring gun/bow season 4
- 885 bow licenses
- 30 youth licenses
- 2,705 fall gun/bow
- 894 fall bow
In 2024, nonresidents purchased:
Fishing
- 27,154 annual licenses
- 2,417 seven-day licenses
- 11,761 three-day licenses
- 16,724 one-day licenses
- 7,730 trout fees
- 31 paddlefish licenses
Hunting
- 6,045 annual licenses age 18 and older
- 14,969 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses age 18 and older
- 4,715 five-day licenses
- 2,074 five-day hunting and habitat combination
- 13,069 habitat fees
- 3,726 migratory game bird fees
- 367 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses
- 129 furharvester annual licenses
- 56 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses