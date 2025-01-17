Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Natural Resources Board meeting Jan. 22

Madison — The Natural Resources Board (NRB) will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in public meeting room G09, State Natural Resources Building (GEF 2), 101 South Webster Street, Madison, when board members are expected to take action on 2025 black bear harvest quotas and a possible change to a rule prohibiting the possession of firearms while fishing.

NRB members also are expected to receive updates from the Southwest Wisconsin CWD, Deer and Predator Research Study team and from DNR Deer Program Director Jeff Pritzl on the process of changing deer management unit boundaries in parts of the Northern Forest Region and Central Forest Region.

The board also is expected to accept a $61,260 donation from the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin to be used on the Spread Eagle Barrens State Natural Areas, the Northern Highlands-American Legion State Forest, and the Lodi Marsh Wildlife Area.

The public may attend the meeting, or watch the it on the DNR’s YouTube channel.

Madison — The DNR confirmed the first positive test result for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a wild deer in Chippewa County. The hunter-harvested 1-year-old buck was shot within 10 miles of the borders of Barron and Dunn counties.

Chippewa County will renew a three-year baiting and feeding ban and Barron County will renew a two-year ban. Dunn County has a three-year ban in place for earlier positive detections.

The DNR and the Chippewa County Deer Advisory Council will host a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, to provide information about CWD in Wisconsin and local testing efforts. The meeting will take place at the Chippewa County Courthouse, Room 003, 711 North Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls.

Wisconsin SCI Chapter Grand Banquet Feb. 14-15 at Brookfield Conference Center

Brookfield, Wis. — The Wisconsin Chapter of Safari Club International annual banquet will run Feb. 14-15 at the Brookfield Conference Center, and is open to SCI Wisconsin members and their guests. The banquet also is open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with no admission charge.

The banquet is the state chapter’s largest fundraiser, with more than 70% of the proceeds invested in educational, training, and sporting programs in southeastern Wisconsin. The exhibit hall will be filled with international, national, and local outfitters, guides, taxidermists, wildlife artists, and sporting equipment specialists.

New this year is hunters ages 15-21, on Saturday, Feb. 15, may bring their Wisconsin whitetail racks or photos and register for the youth whitetail event to receive a commemorative badge and be entered into a raffle for outdoor gear and prizes.

Doors will be open from 3:30-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and from 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. The public may attend for free from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Wild Deer Positive for CWD in Manitowoc Co.

Madison — The DNR confirmed the first positive test result for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a wild deer in Manitowoc County recently – a hunter-harvested 1-year-old buck south of the Valders area, and within 10 miles of the Calumet and Sheboygan counties. A state-authorized baiting and feeding ban will go into effect for Manitowoc County on Feb. 1, although the county has a longstanding local ordinance prohibiting the feeding of deer.

Calumet County will renew a two-year baiting and feeding ban that’s already in place. Sheboygan County has a three-year baiting and feeding ban in place for positive detections within the county, so this detection will not impact Sheboygan County.

The DNR and the Manitowoc County Deer Advisory Council will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Woodland Dunes Nature Center, 3000 Hawthorne Ave., Two Rivers.

DNR State Park Vehicle Sticker Design Contest Now Open to High School Students

Madison — The DNR is accepting artwork entries from high school students for the 2026 12-month Wisconsin state park and forest vehicle admission pass. Entries should focus on outdoor recreation, animals or plants in Wisconsin.

“With the transition to a 12-month admission pass, we’re excited to see what creativity is generated by high schoolers across the state. This is a great opportunity for students to blend their artistic passion and interest in natural resources,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks and Recreation Management Bureau director.

Students may submit entries through April 30. Rules, submission guidelines, tips for a winning design, and past sticker design winners are on the DNR’s design contest web page.

DNR Hosting Five Job Fairs Around State

Madison — The DNR will host five job fairs in Eau Claire, Oshkosh, Milwaukee, Fitchburg, and Woodruff starting

Jan. 18. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the natural resources field and learn how to apply online as new job postings pop up. People of all ages and backgrounds may attend.

The DNR employs a large workforce across the state, and has jobs in natural resources, environmental sciences, engineering, law enforcement, business, customer service, IT, and administrative support, with a variety of full-time and limited-term positions.

The job fairs are set for: Eau Claire, Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Oshkosh, Friday, Jan. 24, 4 – 7 p.m.; Milwaukee: Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Fitchburg: Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Woodruff, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2 – 7 p.m.