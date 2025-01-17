Steve Pollick: Big band of pronghorns are a rare treat on a recent road trip out West

“Whoa!” I shouted to my spouse as we tooled along U.S. 6 about 50 miles east of Denver on a recent road trip. “Those are pronghorns!”
Old hunters always are excited to see game animals – wherever, whenever – and they always are on the lookout for them. The pronghorn antelope I had just spied were a prime example. So, I turned the truck around at the first opportunity and returned to where a band of about 40 of these handsome, fleet “goats” were lollygagging in a sagebrush and bunched-grass pasture.