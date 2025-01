Hopefully, in our age of instantaneous communication, all hunters understand it’s illegal to use a cellphone or electronic device as an aid in the taking of game. The pertinent regulation in Pennsylvania states this:

“Portable two-way radios and cellphones may be used for general communications with another hunter, but may not be used to direct or alert another hunter of the presence or location of live game or wildlife.

