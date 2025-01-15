Minnesotans fish free with youth Jan. 18-20

St. Paul — Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is this weekend, Saturday, Jan. 18, through Monday, Jan. 20.

During this three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.

“Ice fishing is lots of fun and this weekend is a great time to share the experience with a kid in your life,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota DNR. “If you’re new to ice fishing, check out the helpful how-to and ice safety information on our website or even see if your local community is hosting any ice fishing events this winter.”

Tips and a webinar about taking kids ice fishing can be found on the Minnesota DNR take a kid ice fishing webpage.

Additionally, the fishing season for stream trout in lakes outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness begins Jan. 18. This opener typically features anglers flocking to trout fishing lakes. The locations of trout fishing lakes and other tools to find trout fishing opportunities are available on the DNR trout fishing webpage.

Fishing information, including regulations, fishing basics and the popular DNR LakeFinder, is available on the Minnesota DNR fishing page.