Wednesday, January 15th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, January 15th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Minnesotans fish free with youth Jan. 18-20

During this three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. (Stock photo)

St. Paul — Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is this weekend, Saturday, Jan. 18, through Monday, Jan. 20.

During this three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.

“Ice fishing is lots of fun and this weekend is a great time to share the experience with a kid in your life,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota DNR. “If you’re new to ice fishing, check out the helpful how-to and ice safety information on our website or even see if your local community is hosting any ice fishing events this winter.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Dave Trauba named to lead Minnesota DNR’s Wildlife Section

Minnesota’s CREP 3 expanded to 75,000 acres, extended to 2039

Minnesota DNR warns anglers to beware of ice heaves that are more prevalent this winter

Tips and a webinar about taking kids ice fishing can be found on the Minnesota DNR take a kid ice fishing webpage.

Additionally, the fishing season for stream trout in lakes outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness begins Jan. 18. This opener typically features anglers flocking to trout fishing lakes. The locations of trout fishing lakes and other tools to find trout fishing opportunities are available on the DNR trout fishing webpage.

Fishing information, including regulations, fishing basics and the popular DNR LakeFinder, is available on the Minnesota DNR fishing page.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?