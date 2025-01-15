Dave Trauba named to lead Minnesota DNR’s Wildlife Section

Dave Trauba was reminiscing the other day about growing up in rural southeastern Wisconsin, where his love of the outdoors – including hunting and fishing – was nurtured by his immediate family.

“I grew up in a family with a strong hunting tradition,” said Trauba, adding that he lived near two storied marshes – Horicon and Theresa – where ducks and geese were abundant. “My fondest memories are with my grandpa, dad, and brothers hunting waterfowl. Those were magical times that left an impression on me. Truth is, I was lucky because I knew what I wanted to be when I was a sophomore in high school.”

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here