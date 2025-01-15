Dave Trauba named to lead Minnesota DNR’s Wildlife Section

Dave Trauba was reminiscing the other day about growing up in rural southeastern Wisconsin, where his love of the outdoors – including hunting and fishing – was nurtured by his immediate family.
“I grew up in a family with a strong hunting tradition,” said Trauba, adding that he lived near two storied marshes – Horicon and Theresa – where ducks and geese were abundant. “My fondest memories are with my grandpa, dad, and brothers hunting waterfowl. Those were magical times that left an impression on me. Truth is, I was lucky because I knew what I wanted to be when I was a sophomore in high school.”