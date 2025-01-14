Wisconsin DNR publishes 2025 sturgeon spearing regulations ahead of Feb. 8 opener

The 2025 sturgeon spearing season is almost here in Wisconsin. Spearers are encouraged to make sure they are up to date on all the regulations before taking to the ice.

This year’s season will start on Feb. 8, running until any of the harvest caps are met or for 16 days, whichever comes first. This year’s harvest caps are:

Daily harvest reports can be found on the DNR’s sturgeon spearing webpage throughout the season. A season forecast will be posted to the spearing webpage as the season approaches.

Additionally, the 2024 chironomid (redworm) report is now available for review. Redworms are a primary source of food for lake sturgeon and can be a good indicator ahead of the season.