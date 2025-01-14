The Minnesota DNR is evaluating the progress of its statewide deer plan at the midway point of the plan. Listen here for details.
MN Daily Update: Public invited to comment about the progress of the state deer plan
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Survey results revealed for new Pennsylvania Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently shared the results of public surveys that will inform
Ohio’s South Bass anglers eager for minnows get their shiners delivered
On Jan. 2, the last day of the Miller Boat Line ferry service, a flatbed truck from A-N-J Bait carrying
WI Daily Update: Free fishing weekend coming up
There is a free fishing weekend coming up in Wisconsin Jan. 18-19. Here are the details.