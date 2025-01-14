Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

IMPORTANT DATES

JAN. 2-31: Urban archery season in Huron, Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair (except DMU 174), Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

FEB. 1: Black Lake sturgeon season begins at 8 a.m.

FEB. 1: Spring turkey application period ends.

FEB. 1: Crow hunting season opens.

FEB. 13: Natural Resources Commission meets at Lansing Community College, Downtown Campus, 600 North Grand Avenue, Michigan Room, Lansing, MI 48933.

FEB. 15-16: Winter Free Fishing Weekend.

FEB. 23: Permanent ice shanties must be removed from Lake St. Clair.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

SHOOTING SPORTS

ATV Wilderness Adventure begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 in L’Anse. Call Mary Mervar at (906) 353-8808.

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress, 49800 Dequindre Road, Shelby Twp., MI. Shooting sports and archery every Saturday and Sunday, May through September. Call Tom Morang (586) 876-4370 for more info.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.- dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk, Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Shotgun, rifle,, and pistol shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m.- dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for dates and times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

SHOWS/CLINICS

JAN. 16-19: Grand Rapids Camper Travel and RV Show will be held at DeVos Place. Visit showspan.com for more info.

JAN. 17-19: Kalamazoo Outdoor Sports Expo will be held at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. Visit www.KalamazooOutdoorExpo.com for more info.

FEB. 1-8: Progressive Detroit Boat Show will be held at Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd. Detroit, MI 48226. Call Skylar Szymanski at (734) 261-0123 for details.

FEB. 12-16: Grand Rapids Boat Show will be held at DeVos Place. Visit showspan.com for more info.

FEB. 20-23: Outdoorama will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Visit showspan.com for more info.

MARCH 1: Sportsman’s Swap Meet & Gun Show will be held 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Perch Point Conservation Club, 7930 Meisner Rd., Casco Twp, MI 48064 Call Harry at (810) 278-5630 for more info.

MARCH 13-15: 33rd Annual Progressive Novi Boat Show will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Call (800) 932.2628 or visit www.noviboatshow.com for more info.

MARCH 13-16: Ultimate Sport Show Grand Rapids will be held at DeVos Place. Visit showspan.com for more info.

CONSERVATION CLUBS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsman’s Club: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 8731 Riverside Drive, Saranac, MI 48881. Call (616) 642-9800 or visit Quakezik.com for more information.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar 9850 51st Ave N Suite 130 Plymouth, MN 55442 fax: 763-546-5913

BANQUETS

JAN. 20: Whitetails Unlimited Traverse City Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Boone’s Long Lake Inn, 7208 Secor Road, Traverse City, MI 49685. Contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

JAN. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Northern Michigan Deer Camp begins at 5 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 2573 Wilkinson, Gaylord, MI 49735. Contact Fred Webber at (989) 619-3481 for more info.

JAN. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Northern Michigan Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 2573 Wilkinson, Gaylord, MI 49735. Contact Fred Webber at (989) 619-3481 for more info.

JAN. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Michigan West will hold Deer Camp beginning at 4 p.m. at The Gilmore, 5179 W. River Drive NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321. Contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 1: Whitetails Unlimited Michigan Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at Eagle Eye Banquet Center, 15500 Chandler Road, Bath, MI 48808. Contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 5: Whitetails Unlimited Pine River Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Pins, 1091 E. Center Street, Ithaca, MI 48847. Contact Darren Fish at (989) 388-3001 for more info.

FEB. 8: East Martin Christian School will hold a wild game dinner beginning 4 p.m. at East Martin Christian School, 516 118th Avenue, Martin, MI 49070.

FEB. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Croton Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 381, 6812 S. Croton Hardy Drive, Newaygo, MI 49337. Contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 11: Whitetails Unlimited Spring Lake Chapter Banquet beginning at 5 p.m. at Trillium Event Center, 17246 Van Wagoner, Spring Lake, MI 49456. Contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 12: Whitetails Unlimited Kalmazoo Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at The Fountains, 525 S. Riverview Drive, Parchment, MI 49004. Contact Dave Wilkins at (269) 377-3149 for more info.

FEB. 14: Pheasants Forever Thumb Chapter is holding Hearts for Habitat fundraising banquet beginning at 5 p.m. at Beagios Restaurant in Kingston. Contact thumbsupwomenonthewing@gmail.com for more info

FEB. 15: Iosco County Chapter Banquet Whitetails Unlimited banquet begins at 4 p.m. at East Tawas Community Center, 760 Newman Street, East Tawas, MI 48730. Call (989) 310-0760 for more info.

FEB. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Ionia Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Steele Street Hall, 115 S. Steele Street, Ionia, MI 48846. Contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

MARCH 1: Whitetails Unlimited Caro Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 903 Ryan Road, Caro, MI 48723. Call Dean Burkel (989) 550-3223 for more info.

MARCH 8: Whitetails Unlimited St. Joseph County Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Sturgis Fraternal Order of Eagle, 1207 W. Chicago Drive, Sturgis, MI 49091. Contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

MARCH 12: Whitetails Unlimited Northwest Deer Camp begins at 5 p.m. at Hagerty Center, 715 E. Front Street, Traverse City, MI 49686. Contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

DNR EVENTS

JAN. 18-19: Ice fishing school begins at 10 a.m. both days and will cover everything you need to know about ice fishing. The class will be held at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center at Mitchell State Park, 6087 East M-115, Cadillac MI 49601. Call (231) 779-1321 for more info.

JAN. 22: After School Archery begins at 4 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

JAN. 28: Open Range Archery begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

JAN. 29: Archery: Explore It, begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

FEB. 5: Archery 101: this four-week course begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

FEB. 7: Archery: Explore It, begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

FEB. 14: Open Range Archery begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

FEB. 15-16: Advanced Hard Water School (ice fishing) begins at 10 a.m. at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center at Mitchell State Park, 6087 East M-115, Cadillac MI 49601. Call (231) 779-1321 for more info.

FEB. 15: Freshwater Fishing: Ice Fishing begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

FEB. 19: After School Archery begins at 4 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

FEB. 25: Open Range Archery begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

MARCH 7: Archery: Explore It, begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.