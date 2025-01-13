College student gets 17th Maryland Master Angler award

Annapolis, Md. — Roman Dombrowski, of Baltimore City, has earned a Master Angler Milestone Award under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ FishMaryland program.

Dombrowski, 20, is the 17th Master Angler since the program began in 2019. The award recognizes recreational anglers who catch 10 trophy-sized fish of different species in Maryland.

“It is hard to even begin to think about what fishing means to me,” Dombrowski said. “I’ll never forget the first fish I caught with my dad. I was 4 years old fishing a canal in Ocean City when I caught my first spot – I was hooked ever since.”

As he grew older, Dombrowski gained an ample supply of fishing knowledge working for what he describes as “the best tackle shop in the world,” the famous Tochterman’s Fishing Tackle in Baltimore, which has been in business for more than 100 years.

“Spending four years gaining knowledge and being able to spread what I’ve learned to others is something I will never take for granted,” Dombrowski said.

Dombrowski heard about the milestone award program from his friend and Maryland’s fifth Master Angler, Tim Campbell.

“He soon very quickly convinced me to chase this award.” Dombrowski said. “While chasing this award, many memories were made.”

Dombrowski’s qualifying catches, in order, were: Bullhead catfish – 17 inches, sheepshead – 23 inches, carp – 39 inches, bluefish- 34 inches, striped bass – 47 inches, thresher shark – 91 inches, sand tiger shark – 70 inches, red drum – 43 inches, largemouth bass – 23 inches and bluefin tuna – 66 inches.

Captain Justin Marshall, owner of Coastal Guide Service, taught Dombrowski a lot about offshore fishing and guided him to catching his 10th and final species, a 66-inch, 185-pound bluefin tuna, which he brought into the boat after a long 40-minute fight.

Dombrowsk i is an Environmental Studies major at Salisbury University, and emphasizes the significant meaning that fishing and the outdoors has in his life.

His reason for choosing his major in college is so that he can be a part of ensuring that future generations have the ability to experience the same wonders of the outdoors as he does.

“We, as fishermen, are the ones who care the most about conservation because of our love for what we do,” Dombrowski said. “The FishMaryland program allows anglers to catch and release fish to live another day and those fish may become someone else’s 10th species to reach the Master Angler Milestone.”