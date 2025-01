Renowned fly-fisherman and outdoorsman Ed Van Put, of Livingston Manor, N.Y., passed away Dec. 14 at age 88. Van Put’s status as an angler and conservationist extends beyond the streams of the Catskills where he regularly plied his craft with a fly-rod.

According to his obituary, Edward George “Ed” Van Put was born in Paterson in northern New Jersey in 1936 where he grew up learning to hunt and fish. Following high school graduation, he served in the U.S. Army as a medic.

