I’m terrible about keeping a New Year’s resolution. For example, last year I was determined not to go “uuuuugh” whenever I got out of a chair or sat down in one.

In fact, I found myself doing that whenever I got up or attempted to get up off the ground while turkey hunting, so I just gave up. I’ve come to realize that these old bones aren’t what they used to be so ‘Uuuuuugh” is just an automatic response to any change in my current position.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here