Federal unveils new 7mm ‘Backcountry’ cartridge

Anoka, Minn. — Federal Ammunition has unveiled a new hunting cartridge: the 7mm Backcountry.

Designed to deliver magnum-level performance with a standard bolt face rifle, the new long-action round has three standout numbers: 20, 170, and 3,000. These figures represent its compatibility with 20-inch barrels, its use of 170-grain bullets, and its ability to achieve a hot 3,000 feet-per-second velocity.

The cartridge innovates with its patented Peak Alloy case. The high-strength material allows for higher chamber pressures, enabling unprecedented speed in shorter-barrel rifles.

“It uses a revolutionary high-strength case technology that results in the fastest production 7mm rifle cartridge on the planet,” said Mike Holm, Federal’s director of Centerfire Rifle Ammunition. This allows hunters to pair shorter-barrel rifles with suppressors while maintaining superior velocity and down-range performance.

Need for speed

Traditionally, rifle cartridges have relied on brass cases, with velocity data based on standard 24-inch factory-test barrels. However, hunting trends have shifted toward shorter barrels, often paired with suppressors for greater maneuverability in dense forests or confined spaces. Federal designed the 7mm Backcountry to achieve speed even in shorter barrels.

The Peak Alloy case technology is key to its performance. Made from a high-strength steel alloy – similar to those used in bank safes and race cars – these cases handle chamber pressures up to 80,000 psi, far beyond the limits of brass. This strength allows for increased velocity without proportionately increasing felt recoil.

A development journey

The 7mm Backcountry represents six years of research and development, driven initially by the U.S. military’s demand for improved ammo.

Federal engineers tested materials under high pressures to ensure reliability and safety in a one-piece case. The result is a cartridge capable of delivering magnum velocities through 20-inch barrels while retaining magazine capacity and enhancing ballistic coefficients.

“Our testing showed that high-strength steel alloy cases could safely handle significantly higher chamber pressures compared to brass cases,” said Brad Abramowski, Federal’s Centerfire Rifle Ammunition engineer.

The suppressor factor

In recent years, hunters have increasingly opted for shorter-barrel rifles equipped with suppressors. These setups improve maneuverability and ease of transport, whether hiking through rugged terrain or navigating dense forest. However, traditional long-barrel magnum cartridges lose velocity when shortened, compromising trajectory and energy.

The 7mm Backcountry tackles this challenge by maintaining high velocities in shorter barrels, so hunters no longer have to sacrifice performance for convenience.

“Installing an 8-inch suppressor on a 24-inch barrel is awkward and impractical,” Holm said. “By opting for a 20-inch barrel paired with the 7mm Backcountry, hunters achieve the best of both worlds: compactness and superior ballistic performance.”

Why 7mm?

The choice of 7mm caliber was strategic. Known for its fine ballistic performance, the .284-caliber accommodates bullets with high ballistic coefficients and heavy weights.

Federal aimed to outclass the reigning 7mm PRC. Holm explained, “A 7mm Backcountry 170-grain Terminal Ascent bullet shot from a 24-inch barrel achieves a muzzle velocity of about 3,150 fps, compared to 2,950 fps from a 7mm PRC. Even with a 20-inch barrel, the 7mm Backcountry matches the 7mm PRC’s 24-inch performance at 3,000 fps.”

Ballistic performance

The non-magnum design of the Backcountry retains magazine capacity while accommodating heavy bullets for better down-range performance. Federal’s launch lineup includes some advanced projectiles that optimize velocity, energy, and trajectory for long-range hunting. These include:

• Terminal Ascent bullets: Federal’s flagship hunting projectile, offered in 155- and 170-grain options. The bonded construction ensures deep penetration at close range, while the polymer tip facilitates expansion at extreme distances. The 155-grain bullet achieves 3,150 fps from a 20-inch barrel, while the 170-grain option hits 3,000 fps.

• Barnes LRX bullets: In an all-copper option, Federal offers the 168-grain Barnes LRX. This bullet has a high B.C. with a polymer tip and unique nose cavity, making it effective across various ranges. 3,000 fps with a G1 BC of .513.

• Fusion-tipped bullets: Cost-effective yet high-performing, the 175-grain Fusion Tipped bullet features molecular bonding and a streamlined polymer tip – 2,975 fps and a G1 BC of .575.

• Berger Elite Hunter bullets: Federal’s heaviest option at 195 grains, the Berger Elite Hunter boasts an G1 BC of .755. Its thin jacket design ensures extreme shock and massive wound cavities, achieving 2,850 fps from a 20-inch barrel.

Today’s market demands

The 7mm Backcountry tackles a market need for magnum performance in a shorter barrel without increasing felt recoil. Eric Miller, Federal’s Centerfire Rifle Product Line manager, says the cartridge combines the best of modern designs.

“It has the neck length of 7mm PRC, the body taper and shoulder angle of 6.5 Creedmoor, and a size similar to the .30-06 Springfield or 280 Ackley Improved,” he said. “Yet it’s optimized for heavy bullets with a long ogive.”

Federal’s collaboration with gun manufacturers already has resulted in dozens of rifle models being developed for the new round.

Learn more about the cartridge at www.federalpremium.com. The SHOT Show runs Jan. 21-24 in Las Vegas.