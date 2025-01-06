Monday, January 6th, 2025
Illinois DNR sets ’25 youth rooster hunt, shooting clinic schedule

A morning clinic taught by National Sporting Clays Association and DNR certified instructors will include safe shotgun handling and operations, followed by an afternoon pheasant hunt. (File photo courtesy of Illinois DNR)

Springfield — Wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts for youth ages 10 to 17 are scheduled at Pere Marquette State Park in Jersey County (March 1) and the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Randolph County (March 15).

At each location, a morning clinic taught by National Sporting Clays Association and DNR certified instructors will include safe shotgun handling and operations, followed by an afternoon pheasant hunt.

Participants must have successfully completed an approved hunter safety course and have a valid hunting license. Permits for these wingshooting clinics and youth pheasant hunts are available through the DNR’s Controlled Pheasant Hunting online reservation system. Event co-sponsors provide bird dogs, bird dog handlers, and hunting guides.

A full wingshooting clinic schedule and information on how to register for them can be found on the DNR website.

