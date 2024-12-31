Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

IMPORTANT DATES

JAN. 2-31: Urban archery season in Huron, Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair (except DMU 174), Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

JAN. 2-12: Extended late firearms antlerless season in Allegan, Barry, Bay, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Genesee, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Mecosta, Midland, Monroe, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oakland, Ottawa, Saginaw, St. Clair (excluding DMU 174), Shiawassee, Wayne and Washtenaw counties; DMU 311 (Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties); DMU 312 (Branch, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties); and DMU 332 (Huron, Sanilac and Tuscola counties).

JAN 9: Natural Resources Commission meets at Lansing Community College, Downtown Campus, 600 North Grand Avenue, Michigan Room, Lansing, MI 48933.

FEB. 1: Spring turkey application period ends.

FEB. 1: Crow hunting season opens.

FEB. 13: Natural Resources Commission meets at Lansing Community College, Downtown Campus, 600 North Grand Avenue, Michigan Room, Lansing, MI 48933.

FEB. 15-16: Winter Free Fishing Weekend.

FEB. 23: Permanent ice shanties must be removed from Lake St. Clair.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

SHOOTING SPORTS

ATV Wilderness Adventure begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 in L’Anse. Call Mary Mervar at (906) 353-8808.

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865- 6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress, 49800 Dequindre Road, Shelby Twp., MI. Shooting sports and archery every Saturday and Sunday, May through September. Call Tom Morang (586) 876-4370 for more info.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.- dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363- 9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk, Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Shotgun, rifle,, and pistol shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m.- dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for dates and times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

SHOWS/CLINICS

JAN. 9-12: The Ultimate Fishing Show will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Visit showspan.com for more info.

JAN. 16-19: Grand Rapids Camper Travel and RV Show will be held at DeVos Place. Visit showspan.com for more info.

FEB. 1-8: Progressive Detroit Boat Show will be held at Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd. Detroit, MI 48226. Call Skylar Szymanski at (734) 261-0123 for details.

FEB. 12-16: Grand Rapids Boat Show will be held at DeVos Place. Visit showspan.com for more info.

FEB. 20-23: Outdoorama will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Visit showspan.com for more info.

MARCH 13-15: 33rd Annual Progressive Novi Boat Show will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Call (800) 932.2628 or visit www.noviboatshow.com for more info.

MARCH 13-16: Ultimate Sport Show Grand Rapids will be held at DeVos Place. Visit showspan.com for more info.

CONSERVATION CLUBS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsman’s Club: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 8731 Riverside Drive, Saranac, MI 48881. Call (616) 642-9800 or visit Quakezik.com for more information.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

BANQUETS

JAN. 4: Whitetails Unlimited Tri-Cities Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at The Grand, 660 W. Hampton Road, Essexville, MI 48732. Call Jason (989) 859-9489 for more info.

JAN. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Curtis Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Erickson Center for the Arts, N9224 Saw-Wa-Quato Street, Curtis, MI 49820. Contact Chad Ketola at (906) 586-6353 for more info.

JAN. 11: Whitetails Unlimited Hillman Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Hillman Community Center, 24220 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Hillman, MI 49746. Contact Fred Webber at (989) 619-3481 for more info

JAN. 11: Whitetails Unlimited Marquette County Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Up North Lodge, 215 S. County Road 557, Gwinn, MI 49841. Contact Mike Prokopowicz at (906) 361-4625 for more info.

JAN. 13: Whitetails Unlimited Shakey Lakes Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Camp Shakey, W 7350 County Road G-12, Stephenson, MI 49887. Contact Mandy Kakuk at (906) 399-1872 for more info.

JAN. 20: Whitetails Unlimited Traverse City Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Boone’s Long Lake Inn, 7208 Secor Road, Traverse City, MI 49685. Contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

JAN. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Northern Michigan Deer Camp begins at 5 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 2573 Wilkinson, Gaylord, MI 49735. Contact Fred Webber at (989) 619-3481 for more info.

JAN. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Northern Michigan Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 2573 Wilkinson, Gaylord, MI 49735. Contact Fred Webber at (989) 619-3481 for more info.

JAN. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Michigan West will hold Deer Camp beginning at 4 p.m. at The Gilmore, 5179 W. River Drive NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321. Contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 1: Whitetails Unlimited Michigan Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at Eagle Eye Banquet Center, 15500 Chandler Road, Bath, MI 48808. Contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 5: Whitetails Unlimited Pine River Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Pins, 1091 E. Center Street, Ithaca, MI 48847. Contact Darren Fish at (989) 388-3001 for more info.

FEB. 8: East Martin Christian School will hold a wild game dinner beginning 4 p.m. at East Martin Christian School, 516 118th Avenue, Martin, MI 49070.

FEB. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Croton Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 381, 6812 S. Croton Hardy Drive, Newaygo, MI 49337. Contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 11: Whitetails Unlimited Spring Lake Chapter Banquet beginning at 5 p.m. at Trillium Event Center, 17246 Van Wagoner, Spring Lake, MI 49456. Contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 12: Whitetails Unlimited Kalmazoo Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at The Fountains, 525 S. Riverview Drive, Parchment, MI 49004. Contact Dave Wilkins at (269) 377-3149 for more info.

FEB. 15: Iosco County Chapter Banquet Whitetails Unlimited banquet begins at 4 p.m. at East Tawas Community Center, 760 Newman Street, East Tawas, MI 48730. Call (989) 310-0760 for more info.

FEB. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Ionia Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Steele Street Hall, 115 S. Steele Street, Ionia, MI 48846. Contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

MARCH 1: Whitetails Unlimited Caro Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p/.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 903 Ryan Road, Caro, MI 48723. Call Dean Burkel (989) 550-3223 for more info.

MARCH 12: Whitetails Unlimited Northwest Deer Camp begins at 5 p.m. at Hagerty Center, 715 E. Front Street, Traverse City, MI 49686. Contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

DNR EVENTS

JAN. 4-5: Snowshoe building workshop begins at 9 a.m. both days at Hartwick Pines State Park. Call (989) 348-2537 for more info.

JAN. 18-19: Ice fishing school begins at 10 a.m. both days and will cover everything you need to know about ice fishing. The class will be held at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center at Mitchell State Park, 6087 East M-115, Cadillac MI 49601. Call (231) 779-1321 for more info.