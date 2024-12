Ice on a lake doesn’t freeze all at once – it sputters and hesitates and then the edges stiffen. Whole-lake ice formation comes from the slow dance of rearranging water molecules.

Lake ice always follows nature’s rules. It’s a deal the water makes with winter, and the agreement lasts until the big break-up in spring. Currently under the ice, algae have died back and water goes from Murkyville to Cleartown in the underwater city that never sleeps.

