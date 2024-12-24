There’s been several interesting reports in recent cuffs and collars editions in Outdoor News. Cuffs and collars are field reports from Minnesota DNR conservation officers. Listen here for some examples.
MN Daily Update: Interesting cuffs and collars reports
