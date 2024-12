Hunters who took part in the Minnesota muzzleloader deer season that ran Nov. 30 through Dec. 15 saw somewhat similar success to what hunters had during the regular firearms season – an increase in the deer kill from 2023, but still down from the five-year mean.

Muzzleloader hunters registered 8,253 deer this year. That’s up 1% from a year ago and down 11% from the five-year mean (about 9,200).

