My first encounter with a weasel was fox trapping as a teenager in the 1970s. I caught one in a No. 1½ coil-spring trap at a dirt-hole set for fox. I admit I set my pan tension pretty light in those days, but that little half-pound long-tailed weasel must have been dancing on the pan to spring the trap.

Since then, I have caught my share of weasels. Weasels are fascinating animals. There are three species in the U.S.: long-tailed, short-tailed and least (in order from largest to smallest).

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here