Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Comments on deer unit boundary change due Jan. 10; online public hearing is Jan. 8

Madison — A public comment period for a draft rule that would rework portions of the state’s deer management unit boundaries runs through Jan. 10.

This draft rule would allow the DNR to carry out the unit boundary changes being proposed as part of this year’s deer unit review process. Generally, the draft rule proposes a return to habitat-based deer management units in the Northern Forest Zone and adjusts a portion of the Central Forest Deer Management Zone boundary and select metropolitan sub-unit boundaries.

The DNR is hosting a virtual public hearing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, to give the public another opportunity to comment on the draft rule.

The public may visit the DNR’s proposed rules web page for a link to the draft rule and details on the public hearing. Submit comments by Jan. 10, 2025, to: Wisconsin DNR, C/O Scott Karel, DNR Policy and Regulations Specialist, P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707, or by email to DNRAdministrativeRulesComments@wisconsin.gov.

Madison — Wisconsin’s winter free fishing weekend will run Jan. 18-19, 2025, when anglers may fish most waters without a fishing license or trout or salmon stamp (there are exceptions on some trout waters, so check regulations).

Conservation groups and volunteers interested in hosting a fishing clinic that weekend may register for the event with the DNR for help in promotion and educational materials. Submit request forms by Jan. 8. Clinic plans should include anglers with limited mobility. Many state properties and community partners have accommodations or equipment to make the outdoors accessible for all. Learn about the accommodations at state-managed properties on the DNR’s accessible recreation web page.

All fishing regulations, including bag limits, size limits and species restrictions, remain in effect.

Angler R3 Grants Available from the DNR

Madison — The DNR is accepting applications for the Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation (Angler R3) grant program to help grow the number of anglers in Wisconsin.

Previous grants have supported education programs at schools, fly fishing classes for women and veterans, training for people promoting accessible fishing, and to expand fishing programs at camps for children.

Grant cycles are for two years. Funding becomes available about one year after the application is submitted. A total of $30,000 is available for projects, with individual grant awards up to $5,000.

This grant is supported by the federal Sport Fish Restoration fund, which is generated by an excise tax on fishing equipment and motorboat fuel. Applications are available through the DNR’s Angler R3 Grant Program web page. The deadline is Feb. 18, 2025.

Hunter Ethics Award Nominations Due Jan. 31

Madison — The DNR is accepting nominations for the 2024 Wisconsin Ethical Hunter Award. Nominees are selected based on exceptional moral actions and character while out in the field.

Established in 1997, the award recognizes a hunter whose action is symbolic of Wisconsin’s hunting heritage. This honor represents an outdoor tradition enjoyed responsibly, respectfully, and safely.

Examples of nominations can include helping other hunters find lost game, assisting novice hunters, or protecting natural resources. Anyone may nominate a licensed Wisconsin hunter for their actions during any 2024 hunting season.

Written nominations must contain the name, address and telephone number of the witness or witnesses. Submit nominations via mail or email by Jan. 31, 2025, to: April Dombrowski, bureau director, Wisconsin DNR, 2421 Darwin Rd., Madison, WI 53704-3109, or April.Dombrowski@wisconsin.gov.