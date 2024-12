More landowners interested in managing their land for wildlife will be able to receive extra help from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), but in exchange for new fees and new reporting requirements.

The Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved new rules for the Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) that was established in 2014. The rule now goes to Gov. Tony Evers for approval and the legislature for review before going into effect in 2025 or 2026.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here