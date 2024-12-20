Two Wisconsin fishermen break through thin ice, drown

Green Bay, Wis. — A pair of tragic ice fishing accidents that occurred Sunday and Monday, Dec. 8-9, has Wisconsin and federal safety officials warning anglers to use extreme caution or even stay off of thin, early-season ice, especially on big waters, or waters with current.

Through messages to the media, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Coast Guard officials have been advising the public to wait for extended cold weather, and for good reason – even though there was plenty of sub-freezing air in early December, that wasn’t nearly enough, especially after temperatures climbed into the 40s in northeastern Wisconsin Dec. 8-10.

Avid angler David Mastalir, 65, of Kewaunee, broke through thin ice on the Kewaunee River Sunday, Dec. 8, and was found dead early Monday, Dec. 9.

Later Monday, Dec. 9, an 87-year-old De Pere man busted through on lower Green Bay near Suamico. His cries for help were heard, but by the time help arrived, he was unresponsive, and died.

Tributary stream guide and Algoma charter captain Tyler Yunk said ice fishermen have the itch to get out after a very short season last winter.

“It’s been years since we had cold enough temperatures for good ice in early December,” said Yunk, who found about 3 inches of ice on a lakeshore river Saturday, Dec. 8.

As temperatures climbed, Yunk said the ice was already starting to deteriorate.

“Early ice is never safe ice, and every precaution should be taken,” he said. “That means a spud bar, a set of ice picks, a rope and most importantly, the buddy system.”

Don’t be afraid to reach out to local bait shops and fishing guides for a conditions report, Yunk said. But if you’re not sure the ice is fully safe to walk on, don’t chance it.

Rivers and Green Bay’s reefs and inlets/outlets always have current, he said. That and underwater obstructions such as rocks or logs can make ice paper-thin in some spots, even when it’s thick enough to walk on safely in other areas.

The extended forecast calls for highs above freezing by Dec. 23 and highs into the 40s by Dec. 26, with overnight lows ranging from below freezing to above freezing.

Ice fishing veterans recommend at least 4 inches of clear, solid ice for foot traffic. Carry a cell phone, wear proper clothing and equipment, including a PFD or a float coat, wear creepers attached to boots to prevent slipping on clear ice, and don’t travel in unfamiliar areas or at night.