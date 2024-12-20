Researchers investigating earlier bear reproduction in Minnesota

Each winter, Andy Tri and his team cautiously approach bear den after bear den, where a DNR-collared bear is hunkering to make it through a Minnesota winter.

Tri, the DNR’s bear project leader, and other researchers start by covering the opening of the den with a cloth and sneaking a syringe full of anesthetic into the den until it finds its mark. After a bear’s been injected, the clock starts ticking for the researchers to collect all the desired data before she awakes from her slumber.

“This is, I think, year 41 we’ve been doing this, so we’re pretty well oiled,” Tri said.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here