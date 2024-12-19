Hunters Helping Lenawee initiative helping feed those needing help in Michigan

It is said that hunters are our nation’s largest group of conservationists. Hunters in Lenawee County Michigan are helping to affirm that statement.
Lenawee County is nestled between Monroe and Hillsdale counties bordering Ohio in southeast Michigan.
This area of Michigan boasts the highest volume of land under till in the state. The harvest of corn and soybeans in these counties often leads the state in grain production. Lenawee County’s abundant crops help grow large numbers of and large bodied white-tailed deer.