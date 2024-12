We are starting the 2024-25 ice-fishing season off well in Minnesota, with ice conditions much better than the previous couple of years. Luckily, the snow has held off, allowing the ice to form properly.

As of this writing, the northwest area and areas to the north are seeing 6 to 9 inches of really good ice. My strategies for early ice fishing are simple, and with safety in mind.

