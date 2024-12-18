Minnesota DNR to survey state’s pheasant hunters that will gauge opinions on possible changes

After roughly a decade since the last examination, the Minnesota DNR will conduct a pheasant hunter survey beginning in the middle of January.

Dubbed a “mixed mode survey,” the goal is to survey 4,500 state pheasant stamp holders. The survey questions will focus heavily on hunter regulations, hunter satisfaction, and hunter economics. DNR officials stress that the online survey is about collecting facts surrounding state pheasant hunters, not necessarily making any regulatory changes.

“The regulation part is mostly what we’ve heard over time from hunters and DNR managers that they think will improve pheasant hunting.”

