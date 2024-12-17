Plenty of good, quality ice around eastern South Dakota – probably some of the best ice we’ve seen this time of year for a long time.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here