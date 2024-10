Waddington and Massena, both on the St. Lawrence River, have garnered a solid reputation in the world of professional bass fishing.

Both B.A.S.S. and Major League Fishing regularly hold top-pro bass tournaments here (although they’re taking a break in 2025). Along the shores of the big river, and almost within bird-shot distance of Canada, however, are some prime opportunities for hunters, especially waterfowl hunters, and even bowhunters too.

